Man Clings To Hood Of Semi On The Turnpike

Only in Florida and in this case, Boynton Beach! A man is under evaluation at Wellington Regional Hospital after a bizarre altercation on the Florida Turnpike. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the unidentified White man was driving a Toyota SUV with a male passenger traveling southbound on Florida’s Turnpike around mile marker 86 at approximately 1 p.m. According to his passenger, the driver began acting strangely and stopped the vehicle southbound on the exit ramp to Boynton Beach, exited the vehicle and began walking on the highway. As the man walked on the highway, he then jumped the median concrete wall from the southbound side and onto the northbound side, causing traffic to slow down. The man then jumped onto the hood of a semi tractor-trailer on the northbound side and began striking the windshield with his hands. The driver of the truck continued traveling northbound on the Turnpike from mile marker 86 to the area around mile marker 95 with the man on top of the hood. At that point the truck was intercepted by an FHP Trooper and the man was taken into custody. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to Wellington Regional Hospital for further evaluation