Man detained after an explosion near the US Embassy in Egypt

Tuesday, police arrested a man carrying a crude explosive device near the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, according to officials.

Egyptian authorities say the suspect “had a plastic bottle filled with flammable chemical substances which caught fire.”

Authorities intercepted the unidentified man outside the concrete blast barriers that encircle the U.S. and nearby British embassies.

The U.S. Embassy updated the public via Twitter about the incident throughout Tuesday morning.

No casualties have been reported.

