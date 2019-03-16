Man Dies in Shooting Outside Strip Club

Andrew Lemon Jackson, 26, from Hallandale Beach, was fatally shot after a dispute that started in a Miami-Dade strip club on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. outside Club Lexx in the 12000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Authorities said a group of men got into an argument inside the club and were escorted out the club by security. The arguing continued in the parking lot and escalated into a physical altercation. The men started pulling guns out on each other and started shooting.

The men fled leaving Jackson, who had been wounded, behind in the parking lot. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.