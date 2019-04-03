Man Fatally Shot by Boynton Beach Police after Killing Woman

The Boynton Beach Police Department reports that two people are dead after gunfire erupted at the Manatee Bay Apartments off of Federal Highway Wednesday morning.

According to Boynton Beach police, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the complex.
When they arrived on scene, they found a woman fatally shot and then the suspect engaged the officers who were forced to shoot.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:50 a.m., the entrance to the complex is blocked off to drivers.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “will now be taking over the investigation as is standard with any officer involved shootings.”

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

15 Floridians arrested in multi-state drug treatment fraud probe Homestead woman arrested for throwing dead cat, attacking police Man gets 30 years for killing WPB boy while fleeing police Police: Miami mom did not take son grazed by bullet to hospital #MSD students walk out to raise awareness for mental health FDA: Vaping Possibly Linked to Seizures
Comments