Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard at Sunshine Flea Market

Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently investigating the death of a man who was shot by a security guard at the Sunshine Flea Market in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Saturday night.

According to the report, the suspect and the guard got into an altercation and the guard shot the suspect in the torso. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred. The identities of the man and the suspect have not been released.