Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard at Sunshine Flea Market

Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently investigating the death of a man who was shot by a security guard at the Sunshine Flea Market in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Saturday night.

According to the report, the suspect and the guard got into an altercation and the guard shot the suspect in the torso. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred. The identities of the man and the suspect have not been released.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot Finally Claims Prize Man Arrested After Stabbing his Service Dog Over 100 Times Woman Searches Boyfriend’s Phone to see if he was Cheating and Finds Child Porn President Trump Greets North Dakota State Football Team with Fast Food Worker Runs Over Two Women with Van During a Dispute British Royal Family Sets Social Media Guidelines After Meghan and Kate Abuse
Comments