Man Finds 50-Year-Old Message In A Bottle On The Beach

An Alaskan man made quite the discovery while gathering firewood near the shore – a message in a bottle that was sent more than 50 years ago. The message, which was in Russian, was dropped into the sea from Vladivostock, more than 2,000 miles away. It was dated June 20th, 1969, and said “I wish everyone good health, longevity, and happy sailing”. Russian media tracked down the man who sent the message, a retired ship captain named Anatoli Prokofievich Botsanenko, who says he was 36 years old when he sent the bottle. Ever send out a message into the world like this? What would you write?