It’s the classic case of, what would you do? A bargain hunter buys a storage unit for $500. In it there was a safe. The safe contains $7.5M. As soon as they make the financial revelation they were contacted by a lawyer representing the previous owners of the storage unit. They were offered $600,000 to return the money. The deal was then upped to $1.2M. If this happened to you, what would you do? Give it back? Ask for a bigger cut?