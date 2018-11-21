Man Found Dead in West Palm; Police Continue to Search for Suspects

Authorities in West Palm Beach are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7:00 pm near Booker Avenue and 7th Street.

According to the report, when police arrived, they found a man dead in the street.

Several streets in the area have been blocked off due to the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County, 800-458-TIPS (8477).

