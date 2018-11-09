Man found guilty of buying child posts bond after parents win lottery

A Texas man previously found guilty of buying a child was able to post bond in a separate case involving the sexual assault of a child after his parents won the lottery.

Jason Wayne Carlile, 47, of Wichita Falls, posted bond on Nov. 3, days after his parents won $15 million in the lottery.

A judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and issued a curfew for Carlile after the 100,000 bond was paid.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 3 years in jail after he plead guilty to buying a 15-year-old girl from her mother for $3,000 and then taking her to Mexico.

No other information is available at this time.

 

