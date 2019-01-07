Man Grazed in the Face by Bullet After Chasing Robbery Suspects

A robbery victim is recovering in the hospital after he reportedly attempted to chase down the suspects who robbed him at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 9:00 am Sunday, in the area of Northwest 86th Street and 30th Road. The victim told authorities that he was just sitting in his car when he was robbed. He then began chasing the suspects in his vehicles when they began firing at him.

While not many details were released regarding the incident, witnesses told reporters that the victim was bleeding from his head and that the bullet seemed to go through the windshield of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have towed the victim’s car in their search for evidence and have reported that the suspects are still at large.

If you believe you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.