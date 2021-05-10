Man Holds on for his Life as Glass-Bottomed Bridge Shatters!!

A man was left dangling 330 feet in the air after a glass-bottomed bridge in China shattered over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Pivan Mountain, which features the country’s longest glass bridge. Engineers are blaming 90-miles-per-hour winds for the near-tragedy, which left one unidentified man hanging from a support beam near the bridge’s halfway point, authorities say. Fortunately, onsite staffers were able to help get the man to safety, they say.

China is home to about 2,300 glass-bottomed bridges — and several glass sidewalks and slides.

When you visit an attraction like a glass-bottomed bridge, do you tell yourself, “If this wasn’t safe, they wouldn’t let people walk on it?” Have you ever had something go terribly wrong when visiting a tourist attraction?