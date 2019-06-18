"Man! I Feel Like a…" residency! Shania aims to "wow every night" with new "Let's Go!" Las Vegas show

Denise Truscello

Denise Truscello

When Shania Twain kicks off her new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in December, she plans to deliver an experience unlike another other in Sin City.

Even the title -- which comes from her smash, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" -- conveys her show's good-time vibe.

"Since I'm taking this production into a very 'party' theme," Shania explains, "more of a dance-along, sing-along, party theme in this room, a short, punchy, exclaimated [sic] phrase/thought seemed appropriate: Let's Go!"

In the past, Zappos Theater has been the home-away-from-home for Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and more, but Shania's mapping out a spectacle like the venue has never seen.

"I plan on delivering something exciting and different," she tells ABC Radio. "In that room, I'm changing up the stage. So there's gonna be things done in there that have never been done before."

In fact, Shania says the Let's Go! staging is so high-tech, it could never be part of a traditional tour.

"This production is something I could never take on the road," she points out. "The quality, the standard of the technology is too fragile to pack up and tear down every night."

The Canadian pop/country superstar says her fans will be a big part of the concert.

"It's a 'let your hair down' in every way show," Shania says. "And I'm gonna pull the audience into the production. I'm really excited about it."

Shania's iconic fashion sense is a big part of the vision as well.

"I'm paying a lot of attention to the wardrobe and how much fun I'm gonna have there," she promises. "I want people to be wowed every night."

Tickets for Shania's Let's Go! Vegas residency go on sale Friday at Caesars.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.