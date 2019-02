Police in Boynton Beach have arrested a 28-year-old man who reportedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl while visiting a park.

The incident occurred in August of 2018 inside of the bathroom at Barton Memorial Park.

The suspect, Terrence Devon Wilkins, was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation into the incident.

He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail where he has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a 13-year-old.