Man in NM compound arrest was training kids to commit school shootings, court documents say

The father of a missing 3-year-old who was arrested at a New Mexico compound last week was training children to commit school shootings, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege 39-year-old Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was conducting weapons training on the compound where 11 starved children were found living in squalor conditions.

Additionally, the prosecution has asked for Wahhaj to be held without bail.

Friday, authorities raided the compound on a tip in connection to an investigation into the suspects missing son Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who has severe medical issues and went missing from Georgia in December.

On Monday, police found the remains of a child at the property.

However, investigators have not yet confirmed if the remains are the missing toddler.

Five adults including two men and three women were arrested Friday, and all are facing charges of child abuse.

Police discovered the compound located near the Colorado border covered in old tires, wooden pallets and a wall studded with broken glass.

Furthermore, it did not have electricity, food or running water.

Wahhaj was held up in the compound heavily armed with an AR-15 rifle, five loaded 30-round magazines, and four loaded pistols when police arrived at the scene, according to Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

It is unclear at this time whether the other four suspects were involved in the alleged shooter training camp.

