Man in Security Uniform Found Dead in Park

Police in Miami are currently investigating the death of a man wearing a security guard’s uniform who was found on the playground of a park early Friday morning.

The victim who has not yet been identified at this time, was located by a woman who was exercising at Scott Park on Northwest 176th street and 17th Avenue around 6:15 am.

“Miami Gardens Police Department responded about 6:15 this morning to the call of a black male who was found laying, bleeding from the head area, here at Scott Lake Park,” Carolyn Frasier of Miami Gardens Police told reporters.

Though the victim was wearing a security guard’s uniform, authorities said he does not work for the City of Miami Gardens and are currently trying to identify him, his cause of death and why he may have been in the park.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone who believes they have information about this incident to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.