A man from Ocala, Florida has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking his 7-year-old daughter to the bus stop Friday morning.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeffrey Todd Kimberlin was hit from behind by a driver who told them, he was forced onto the side of the road where the father and child were walking after another vehicle cut him off.

Kimberlin was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after.

The child was uninjured.

The driver has since been charged with driving without a license.

The post Man Killed by Driver While Walking His Daughter to Bus stop appeared first on 850 WFTL.