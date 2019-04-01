Man Kills Teen Who Knocked on the Wrong Door

Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man after he reportedly shot a teen who accidentally knocked on his door after being dropped off in the wrong area of an apartment complex. The incident occurred Friday around 12:30 am at The Retreat apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The victim’s girlfriend who was on Facetime with the victim at the time of the shooting told police that they are new to the apartment complex so when the Lyft driver dropped her boyfriend, Omarian Banks off to the wrong breezeway, he did not realize it. Banks walked up to what he thought was his apartment and knocked on the door, but when his girlfriend did not answer Banks walked away. At that point, the occupant of that apartment Darryl Bynes grabbed a gun and went on to his balcony to confront Banks about the incident. The two engaged in a short conversation and then Bynes shot Banks from the balcony. When authorities questioned Bynes about the incident, he told them that he was acting in self-defense, however, after an investigation, authorities determined that Bynes was not in any danger from Banks. He has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.