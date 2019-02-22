Man Murders 2-Year-Old Daughter with a Hammer

Police in Texas have arrested a man who confessed to murdering his two-year-old daughter with a hammer.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Orange, Texas.

According to the report, officers responded to a home after a woman who lived in the home discovered the body of her two-year-old granddaughter in a closet.

When authorities arrived to the home they found the girl’s father, 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque, covered in blood. Roque eventually confessed to the officer that he used a hammer to kill the child.

Roque appeared in court Wednesday where he told the judge that the “government made him do it.”

A friend of Roque’s also says he received a series of messages from Roque telling him to start digging because there is going to be “an all-out war.” However, the friend did not understand the messages or what they meant.

“He was messaging me weird coded messages about the world ending,” Abner Santiago told the Beaumont Enterprise . “He wasn’t like this before when I knew him back in Miami.”

Roque is facing a capital murder and is being held at the Orange County jail on a $2 million bond.

