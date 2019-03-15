Man Pays Only $100 A Year on Utilities

Could you live in a 100 square foot home? One man who wants to leave a lighter imprint on the Earth has just built a tiny home for $1,500. The home includes an outdoor kitchen, an energy-efficient refrigeration system and a composting toilet system. Anti-food-waste activist Rob Greenfield also plans to grow and forage 100% of his food. He keeps bees to make his own honey, stores his garden’s harvest and ferments everything he can. He even uses leaves from his garden as toilet paper. So, how does Rob’s lifestyle pay off? His utility bills are only $100 a year and he has no mortgage! How long do you think you could last on Rob’s lifestyle?