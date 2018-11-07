Man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife & daughters

A Colorado man plead guilty to the murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters on Tuesday as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Christopher Watts plead guilty to all nine counts against him including five counts of first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reported his wife Shanann Watts, 34, and the couple’s two children Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, missing in August as well as appeared on several news broadcasts pleading for their safe return.

However, he then was arrested for their murders on August 15.

Police found their bodies a week later.

Shannann Watts body was found in a shallow grave, and investigators discovered the bodies of Bella and Celeste in commercial oil tanks at the company where Chris Watts had worked.

Autopsy results have not been released at this time.

Watts told multiple stories to police, first that he had told his wife he wanted to separate and then left for work then later admitted to killing her in a rage after he saw her on a baby monitor killing the couple’s children, a claim prosecutors adamantly dismissed.

A motive for the murders has not been fully established, but prosecutors say more details will be released at Watt’s Nov. 19 sentencing.

The prosecution reportedly worked closely with the victims family to arrange the plea-deal which asks the judge to make the first-degree murder sentences consecutive to ensure Watts spending the rest of his life in prison.