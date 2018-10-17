Man pleads guilty to sending white powder letters to Trump sons

Wednesday, a Massachusetts man plead guilty to sending threatening letters filled with white powder to President Donald Trump’s sons, a Democratic U.S. senator, Republican congressional candidate, and others.

The substances in all of the letters were deemed nonhazardous.

One of the letters sent by Daniel Frisiello, 25, was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and opened in February by his now-estranged wife, Vanessa.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Frisiello sent a white powder letter to Eric Trump ordering that his father must drop out of the race or the next letter would not be fake.

Others including Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic U.S. senator from Michigan, Michelle Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who promoted an effort to recall California judge Aaron Persky, and Antonio Sabato Jr., a Republican former underwear model and soap opera actor who’s running for Congress in California received letters as well.

Frisiello’s attorney, William Fick, told the judge that his client has substantial cognitive and developmental issues from brain damage he suffered at birth.

Additionally, he said Frisiello is profoundly autistic and has an anxiety disorder.

Wednesday, he was allowed to return to his home after the hearing and will be confined there with certain restrictions.

Frisiello who has agreed not to appeal his sentence if its 7 1/4 years or less is banned from sending mail and will be sentenced in January.

