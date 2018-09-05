Man repeatedly rams Fox News affiliate building with truck

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, employees at Fox 4 in Dallas, Texas, were evacuated when a man drove his truck into the network’s building.

The man then got out of his vehicle after causing significant damage and began throwing flyers while yelling about “treason.”

He was arrested shortly after.

Police found a “suspicious” bag at the scene prompting a sweep of the building which turned out to be safe.

No injuries were reported.

The post Man repeatedly rams Fox News affiliate building with truck appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch: Marco Rubio & Alex Jones get in heated argument outside Senate hearing #Florence becomes category 3, first ‘major’ #hurricane of Atlantic season CDC Isolating Plane at JFK Airport in NYC Because of Sick Passenger Report: Parkland Suspect’s Birth Mom Was a Criminal Drug Addict Mueller Would Accept Written Responses From Trump Largo Mother Charged With Killing Toddler Reported Missing
Comments