Man repeatedly rams Fox News affiliate building with truck

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, employees at Fox 4 in Dallas, Texas, were evacuated when a man drove his truck into the network’s building.

The man then got out of his vehicle after causing significant damage and began throwing flyers while yelling about “treason.”

He was arrested shortly after.

Police found a “suspicious” bag at the scene prompting a sweep of the building which turned out to be safe.

The man is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

