Man Reunites With $23K Found in Recycling Sorting Facility

An Oregon man made a huge mistake when he threw a shoebox with $23,000 into his recycling bin.

By the time the man realized he had “recycled” his money the shoebox had already been sorted at the Recology sorting facility in Northern California.

The general manager alerted workers to be on the lookout for the box and luckily the box was recovered when a worker found it on the sorting line and returned the money to the man with all but $320.

Have you ever thrown away money by mistake? Would you have given the worker a cash reward after retrieving a huge amount of money like this?