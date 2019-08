If you ask 35-year-old Ryan Mitchell the secret to his success he’d tell you it’s all because of his decision to live in a tiny house. Over the last seven years, Ryan has paid off student loans, traveled the world, started a business, and saved $100,000. His journey began after he was fired from his job six months after graduating from college with his master’s degree. Do you ever think about how many “things” you have but don’t really need?

Click here to read more...