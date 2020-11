A Lee County man credits adrenaline for leading him to take on an alligator in a fight caught on video. Estero’s Richard Wilbanks’ dog was walking near a backyard pond last month when a small gator seized the dog in its jaws. The 74-year-old Wilbanks jumped into the pond, grabbed the gator, and freed his 3-month-old puppy. Wilbanks says he gave no second thought to jumping into the pond to save his dog, and he’s fortunate he was in a position to save the wrestle an alligator to save your dog?