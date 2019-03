Officials in New York have sentenced a man to 1-year in prison after it was found that he hung his dog from a tree.

48- year-old Robert Overton Jr was sentenced Monday in a Chautauqua County Court for the incident that occurred in April of last year.

Overton Jr. told authorities that he hung the pit pull after it became aggressive towards his young daughter.

Prosecutors say Overton will become the first offender to be placed on the western New York county’s Animal Abuser Registry.