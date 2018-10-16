Man sentenced to 244 years in prison for rape of newborn daughter

Patricio Medina of Texas was sentenced to a total of 244 years in prison for raping his 1-month-old daughter while high on Meth.

The sentencing included 80 years in prison for three counts and two years for two counts.

Medina was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury to a child and endangering a child.

In March of 2014, the baby had broken ribs, a broken leg and an eye change that is consistent with shaken-baby syndrome, according to the arrest affidavit.

Medina reportedly admitted to squeezing the baby in his hands, causing the baby’s ribs to break, shaking the baby and causing injury to her when he was upset with the baby’s mother.

In early 2018, Medina was indicted on five counts in connection to the injuries of the baby.

The child who is now 4-years-old lives with an adopted family, according to reports.

