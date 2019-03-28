Man sentenced to death for teen’s rape, murder, dismemberment

Thursday, a man who killed and dismembered his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the girl’s mother was sentenced to death in Philadelphia courtroom.

Jacob Sullivan, 46, had plead guilty to first-degree murder and related charges for killing Grace Packer in 2016.

Prosecutors asked the jury to send Sullivan to death row, reminding them that Grace’s life “ended in a house of horrors that became a hell on Earth.”

The defense asked for a life sentence, insisting that Grace’s mother, Sara Packer, was behind the gruesome attack.

Sara Packer, who testified last week and admitted to jurors she wanted her daughter dead and took part in the plot, is due to plead guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence.

Sullivan and Sara Packer took Grace to an attic and a lethal overdose of medicine, authorities say.

The couple bound the teenager’s hands and feet with zip ties and stuffed a ball gag in her mouth, before Sullivan sexually assaulted her as Sara Packer watched.

The couple left Grace in the attic to die, but she managed to escape some of her bindings and spit the gag out, prosecutors say.

Sullivan and Sara Packer returned to the vacant house 12 hours later, and Sullivan strangled her.

Sara Packer and Sullivan dismembered Grace’ body in cat litter for months, then dismembered it and dumped it in a remote area where hunters found it in October 2016, authorities said.

Sara Packer and her former husband David who was jailed for sexually assaulting a different foster child adopted Sara in 2007.

The pair had a history of adopting children until 2010 when Sara Packer lost her job as a Northampton County adoptions supervisor and was barred from taking in any more foster children.

Despite this, Grace was not removed from the family home.

Pennsylvania last execution occurred in 1999, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf declared a moratorium on capital punishment in 2015.

There are currently 142 inmates on the state’s death row.