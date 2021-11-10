Man Sets World Record by Riding on Top of Hot Air Balloon

A French daredevil has broken the record for a hot air balloon ride — not in the basket, but on top of the balloon.

Remi Ouvarard, 26, rode atop a hot air balloon as it flew over Chatellerault, in western France, at 3,280 feet above sea level — setting a new record. Although he alternated between standing and sitting in a metal folding chair, he ended the feat on Tuesday by performing a victory dance on top of the balloon, photographs reveal.

Ouvarard performed the stunt to draw attention to the AFM Telethon, which is currently underway in France, he says. The altitude he reached — 3637 meters — reflects the last four digits of the telethon’s phone number.

