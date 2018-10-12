Authorities in Coconut Creek are currently searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in a Walmart parking lot.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. Friday at the Walmart along Hillsboro Boulevard and 441.

According to the report, a friend of the victim contacted police after becoming concerned when their friend did not show up to their home as scheduled. The friend told police that the friend may have been at the Walmart but that they were supposed to stop by.

Authorities conducted a welfare check in the area and that’s when they found a deceased male in the Walmart parking lot next to a red Camaro.

An employee of the store who did not want to be identified reported that someone shot the man and then took off.

Detectives are now looking through surveillance video to try and figure out what led to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident the police department is asking for you to contact the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

The post Man Shot and Killed by Unknown Suspect in Walmart Parking lot appeared first on 850 WFTL.