Man Shot Inside of a McDonalds in Fort Lauderdale During Verbal Dispute

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are currently searching for a suspect who opened fire inside of a McDonalds during a verbal dispute that left one man in the hospital.

The incident occurred just after 10:00 pm Thursday at the restaurant along West Broward Boulevard and Southwest First Avenue.

According to the report, the victim and the gunman were arguing inside of the establishment when the gunman suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition was not confirmed.

Authorities are now asking for anyone who believes they have information about this shooting to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.