Man Shot to Death at Residential Playground

Authorities in Pembroke Pines are currently investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a playground.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 5:00 am inside the Cobblestone Community along Southwest 147th Terrace and Seventh Street.

Authorities reported that when they arrived to the area, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have taped off the area as they continue to investigate the scene. The victim’s name has not been released as of yet and authorities reported that they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS