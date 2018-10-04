Man Sings ‘Friends in Low Places’ for 36-Hours Straight

A karaoke host from Seattle is singing Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places for 36-straight hours. What would possess anybody to do such a thing? A great cause. Cliff Satterwhite is raising money with his endeavor for the REAL Men Wear Pink campaign advocating Breast Cancer Awareness. Believe it or not, 36 hours would not break the mark for the Guinness World Record. Satterwhite is aiming to raise $10,000. His effort is wrapping up on Wednesday. He’ll be taking 2-5 minute breaks periodically in between songs for food, water and trips to the bathroom. If you had to choose a song to sing for 36 straight hours, what would it be?