Man Sprays Axe Body Spray in Mouth to Cover up the Smell of Alcohol on his Breath

Authorities in South Carolina says a man attempted to cover up the fact that he was drinking and driving by spraying Axe body spray in his mouth.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the report, authorities conducted a traffic stop on 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez after he sped past them on Interstate 85 and swerved into another lane.

When authorities approached the vehicle, they found that Ramirez had sprayed body spray into his mouth to attempt to hide that he had been drinking, however, authorities say he forgot to hide the 12-pack of beer on the floor of his vehicle and the 10 beers near him that were either empty or nearly empty.

In addition to that Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs and failed field sobriety tests.

He was arrested has been charged with driving under the influence among other charges.

It is unclear if he has representation.