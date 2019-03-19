Man Stabbed in the Face After Stopping at a Sandwich Shop to Use the Restroom

A Bahamian man who was in Florida for medical treatment was forced to visit a hospital much earlier than expected after he was stabbed in the face when he stopped at a sandwich shop. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Pines Market along Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. According to the victim, Harold Williams, he was running errands when he had to use the restroom. Williams says he stopped at the sandwich shop and walked to the counter and asked an employee if he could use the restroom. The employee agreed and that’s when the suspect struck. “As I approached him, I felt this knock on the side of my face. I thought he punched me,” Williams told reporters. “It wasn’t until I looked down, and I saw him holding a kitchen knife, 8 or 10 inches long, and then the blood started gushing everywhere, and I realized I was stabbed.” Williams says the suspect did not say a word to him but Williams left the shop immediately because it looked like the suspect was going to strike again. While the suspect did not say anything to Williams, another person who was in the shop did: “I tried to get out of there, because he looked like he was coming to stab me again,” he said, “and the other guy who was with him, he just opened the door and said to me, ‘Never come back here again.’”Williams checked in to the hospital where doctors conducted a CAT scan and told him luckily no vital part was damaged but that he may need surgery to repair the muscle in his jaw. Even with everything that has happened, Williams says he’s just glad he made it out of the shop alive. “I’m thankful to God that I’m still alive because it could have easily been another way,” he said. Authorities have since arrested 24-year-old Fawaz Hassan for the attack. He has been charged with aggravated battery.