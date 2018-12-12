Man Steals Foot-long Sub by Stuffing it in his Pants

Authorities in Lakeland, Florida are currently searching for a man they say stole a sandwich from a gas station.

The incident occurred on November 25th at a Marathon Gas station on Pipkin Road in Polk County.

According to the report, the suspect stuffed a foot-long sub down his pants before going up to the counter to purchase a Polar Pop.

The man then left the gas station on a bicycle.

Gas station attendants did not notice the theft until they reviewed their survillence video. They then called the police.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they recognize this person to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.