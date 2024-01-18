Man Takes On Coyote To Save His Dog!

A South Carolina man saved his chihuahua Roxie from being attacked by a coyote by grabbing the coyote by the tail and putting it in a big dumpster. Here is Timothy Snipe talking about his thought process. A guy in South Carolina named Timothy Snipe saved his tiny chihuahua, Roxie, from a coyote the other day. He grabbed the thing with his bare hands . . . picked it up by the TAIL . . . and trapped it in a dumpster. He got bit on the leg and needed 9-rabies shots, but he’ll be okay and his chihuahua Roxie is fine. He said, quote, “Once you get a pet, they’re automatically a part of the family. And this is my girl.”