Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Man Takes On Coyote To Save His Dog!

A South Carolina man saved his chihuahua Roxie from being attacked by a coyote by grabbing the coyote by the tail and putting it in a big dumpster.  Here is Timothy Snipe talking about his thought process.  A guy in South Carolina named Timothy Snipe saved his tiny chihuahua, Roxie,  from a coyote the other day.  He grabbed the thing with his bare hands . . . picked it up by the TAIL . . . and trapped it in a dumpster.   He got bit on the leg and needed 9-rabies shots, but he’ll be okay and his chihuahua Roxie is fine.  He said, quote, “Once you get a pet, they’re automatically a part of the family.  And this is my girl.”