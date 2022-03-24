Man Uses Electric Unicycle As Answer to High Gas Prices

One man is using a very unique way to get to work while saving money on gas.

Rick Madeira of Fall River, Massachusetts has been riding his electric unicycle to work!

Madiera’s Gotway Nokia Plus unicycle can last up to 80 hours on a single charge and can go up to 40 miles per hour.

“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” Madeira told The Herald. “It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle.”

Have you been able to find ways to save on gas? Do you know how to ride a unicycle?

Of course I had to know more…..so AMAZON.COM…..Look what I found!