Man Who Attacked a McDonald’s Fined and Sentenced to Jail Time

A judge has sentenced the man who was captured of surveillance video grabbing a Florida McDonald’s employee my the shirt has been sentenced to 60 days in jail in addition to a $1,000 fine.

The incident occurred in Pinellas County on New Years Day.

According to the report, the man 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor became irate after he could not find a straw. He then began yelling at the cashier, 20-year-old Yasmine James before surveillance video shows him grabbing her by the shirt collar. James then responded by hitting him several times to get him off of her.

Taylor then also reportedly kicked another employee who escorted him out of the establishment.

The sentencing judge has credited Taylor with the 58 days which he already spent in jail but he still must pay the $1,000 fine and has been ordered to stay away from the establishment where the incident occurred as well as the workers he attacked.