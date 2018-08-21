Man Who Attempted to Kidnap Teen Still on the Loose

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Department is still searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a teen as she walked around her neighborhood last week.

The incident occurred Friday between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Pineaire Lane near Haverhill Road.

According to the report, the teen told investigators that she was walking when the man grabbed her from behind and tried to drag her into a white van. The teen says when she turned around and looked at the man, she immediately began fighting back and eventually got away.

Authorities say they found surveillance of the teen running away from the scene of the alleged incident, however, the suspect did not appear in the cameras frame.

The teen however, described the man as a white male in his late 30’s with dirty blonde shoulder length hair. She also said he had a goatee/ mustache.

Parents including the father of the young girl say they are worried about the children’s safety as the man has still not been found but that they are more alert.

“He better not come, not in this area, because as I say all the neighbors now is looking out,” the girl’s father. “As a parent, you want to do what you think is best, but I hope the police get him before me,” The teen’s father said.

The father also offered advice to other parents saying never let your child walk alone.

“Don’t let your kids walk alone,” he said. “Always get someone. It’s terrifying and heartbreaking.”

Police have released a sketch of the suspect:

PBSO looking for man who tried to get 14 yr. old girl into his white van Friday evening. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/o6Qsjl9mc8 — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) August 20, 2018

If you recognize this man or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact PBSO or your local sheriffs department.

