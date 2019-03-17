Man Who Dropped Daughter from Bridge Will Plead “Insane”

A Florida man accused of throwing his daughter off of a Tampa Bay bridge to her death five years ago is set to go to trial this week.

John Jonchuck, now 29, is charged in the January 8, 2015 death of his 5-year-old daughter, Phoebe. According to officials, he dropped the girl 62 feet into Tampa Bay in the presence of a St. Petersburg police officer.

Jonchuck is charged with first-degree murder. However, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty. Rather, he will automatically go to prison for life if convicted.

If his attorneys’ insanity defense is successful, Jonchuck could also be sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he would never be released unless he proves that he is no longer mentally ill or dangerous.

According to the suspect’s family, he was involuntarily committed 27 times, and they thought he was a having a breakdown around the time of the murder.

In addition, twelve hours before the girl’s death, Jonchuck’s divorce lawyer, Genevieve Torres, contacted a state child protection hotline about the girl’s safety.

Torres told the Department of Children and Families operator that her client had driven to three churches in his pajamas with the girl in the car that morning, and that he called Torres “God” and asked her to translate a century-old Swedish Bible that he received from his stepmother. Torres adds that her client was concerned that Phoebe was not his child.

She also told the DCF operator that the department already had an open investigation, after another caller accused Jonchuck of violence, inadequate supervision, and substance abuse. However, the operator did not report the attorney’s concerns to authorities.

Just after midnight the following day, Officer William Vickers spotted Jonchuck’s vehicle going at a high rate of speed. Jonchuck stopped his vehicle near a bridge and exited the vehicle. Vickers pulled out his gun and told the man to show his hands. Instead, he yelled at the officer, “You have no free will.”

According to the police report, Jonchuck then pulled Phoebe from the back seat, held her over the side of the bridge for a moment and then dropped her into the water. He drove away but was arrested a short time later, and the girl’s body was found a few hours later.

To avoid the death penalty under Florida law, a defendant’s attorneys must convince the jury that their client’s mental illness was so severe that the person was unaware of any actions.