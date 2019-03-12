Man Who Posted Pelican Attack on Facebook Will Face Charges

A man who posted a Facebook video of himself attacking a pelican in the Florida Keys is facing charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is moving to file criminal charges against Hunter Hardesty.

The 31-year-old Maryland man posted the video last week showing him jumping on the bird as it floated in a Key West marina.

Hardesty surfaced, holding the bird with both hands. The bird snapped at his face then flew away unharmed.

Pelicans are protected under Florida and federal law.