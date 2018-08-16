Man Who Smashed Trump Star Pleads Not Guilty

Austin Clay, the man accused of smashing up Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is pleading not guilty.

Clay entered his plea on Wednesday, saying he shouldn’t face charges because “what I did, I believe, was a rightful and just act”.

Clay went one step further and says the repercussions of his vandalism were “only positive” and that he “only wanted to bring about positive political change.”

Police say Clay used a pickaxe to smash up the star last month. The star has been repeatedly vandalized since Trump took office. Recently the West Hollywood City Council recommended removing the star.

Do you think Clay’s claims will hold up in court? Ever tried to get out of a speeding ticket by telling the cop that speeding was “a rightful and just act”?

Official Gofundme page for Austin Clay’s legal defense fund is here: https://t.co/fj00d20IPs — PickAxeGuy (@PickAxeGuy1) August 7, 2018

