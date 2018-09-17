Man Who Survived Jacksonville Shooting Killed in Car Accident

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas are reporting that one of the survivors of last months Jacksonville shooting has died in a tragic car accident over the weekend.

According to the report, 25-year-old Ryen Raoul Aleman was driving his vehicle on Highway 44 Sunday when the vehicle suddenly skidded off of the highway. Authorities say the vehicle flipped several times before coming to its final resting place at the bottom of a ditch. Aleman was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt during the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation, however, authorities believe that slick roads may have been a factor.

Aleman was one of several people participating in a gaming tournament at the Jacksonville Landing on Aug. 26th when a gunman opened fire on gamers. The shooter killed two people before fatally turning the gun on himself.

Aleman’s family has created a Go Fund Me page to help pay for Funeral arrangements.

