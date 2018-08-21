Manafort Jury: “Can’t Come to Consensus on a Single Count”

The jury in the bank and tax fraud case against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort is split on at least one criminal count.

The jury in Alexandria, Virginia today asks the judge “If we cannot come to a consensus on a single count, how can we fill in the verdict sheet?”

It’s not clear if they meant one count or all 18 counts.

Federal Judge T.S. Ellis has indicated he will accept their partial verdict on the other 17 counts if they have reached a decision.

The judge says this is very typical in complicated cases and is expected to send the jury back to continue deliberating.

