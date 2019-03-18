Manager of An Arby’s Arrested After Reportedly Attacking Employee with a Knife

Authorities have arrested the manager of an Arby’s in Royal Palm Beach after an employee says the manager pepper sprayed him and then went after him with a knife. The incident occurred Saturday around 12:30 a.m. The alleged victim, 28-year-old Ernst Du Jour, spoke with our news partners CBS12 and told them the incident all began after he refused to work late. Du Jour told them that he finished his task for the evening but was told by his manager 21-year-old Le’Terria Akins that he needed to stay later. Du Jour told reporters that Akins was not doing her share of the work and that he did not think it was fair.“She’s more than lazy. Only thing she does is eat and stay on the phone,” he said. That’s when Du Jour decided to speak to another manager about what was going on but when Akins overhead the conversation, the two got into an argument. “Then she came and said, ‘What you say b**?’ I said, ‘Who you calling b**?’” he said. During the shouting match Du Jour says Akins then pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed him in the face which caused him to run away, however, when he turned back, he says he saw Akins running after him with a knife. Du Jour was able to get to his vehicle without being stabbed, but he says Akins did do a number on his vehicle. “I was scared,” he said. Akins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, and criminal mischief. She has since posted bail. Du Jour told CBS12 that he just wants to know what caused his manager to snap like she did. He also says he has not heard from Arby’s since the incident.