Make way for new Baby Yoda items underneath the Christmas tree this year. Disney is launching a bunch of new Star Wars products in what’s called ‘Mando Mondays.’ It starts October 26th, just four days before its hit show “The Mandalorian” kicks off season two. Baby Yoda became an instant breakout star from last year’s debut and will be on some of the new merchandise. Mando Mondays runs through December 21st, so plenty of time for holiday shoppers.