Manhunt for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate

A massive manhunt is still ongoing for the Oklahoma man who was bailed out of county jail after posing as his cellmate.

Patrick Walker,34, was convicted of the murder of a 19-year-old in 2003 and is described as a “violent individual” by state prison officials.

Walker escaped Thursday from the Payne County Jail in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he was being held pending a court hearing on charges he assaulted a guard at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, officials said.

Officials do not believe Walker’s cellmate, Charles Pendarvis, was complicit in the escape.

No other information is available at this time.