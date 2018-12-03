Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate

A massive manhunt is still ongoing for the Oklahoma man who was bailed out of county jail after posing as his cellmate.

Patrick Walker,34, was convicted of the murder of a 19-year-old in 2003 and is described as a “violent individual” by state prison officials.

Walker escaped Thursday from the Payne County Jail in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he was being held pending a court hearing on charges he assaulted a guard at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, officials said.

Officials do not believe Walker’s cellmate, Charles Pendarvis, was complicit in the escape.

No other information is available at this time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Youth football team bus crash leaves 1 child dead, 45 injured Manhunt for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate Watch Live: George H.W. Bush leaves for final trip to Washington D.C. Sully the service dog accompany’s George H.W. Bush one last time before new assignment State trooper hospitalized after struck by a vehicle on I-95 PBSO issues warning about new scam targeting the elderly
Comments