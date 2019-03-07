Manhunt underway for suspect who fired shots at police

Police in Illinois are searching for a suspect who fired at officers at a Rockford hotel.

Rockford Police Officer Andre Brass identified the suspect as 45-year-old Floyd Brown.

Brass added Brown possibly used a rifle during the incident before fleeing the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

Brass doesn’t believe anyone else is inside the vehicle as Brown is considered the only suspect and is armed and dangerous.

Brass explained there is no immediate threat to the area around the Extended Stay Hotel.

Several agencies are assisting in the investigation.